DONALD WAYNE "BUTCH" HATFIELD JR., 62, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Butch was born in Charleston on March 10, 1957, to Sue Caldwell Hatfield and the late Donald Wayne Hatfield Sr. He was a 1975 graduate of East Bank High School and attended WV Tech in Montgomery. He was a dedicated community servant and served as the recorder for the Town of Chesapeake and the Clerk for the Sanitary Board. A Christian and ordained minister, he attended the Wills Memorial Church. He was an avid musician.
Butch is survived by a son, Andrew Hatfield of Chesapeake; daughter, Isabella (Jason) King and children of Prestonsburg, KY; mother, Sue Caldwell Hatfield of Chesapeake; sister, Donna (Tim) Haynes of Boiling Springs, SC, and their children Rebekah and TJ of Nashville, TN.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with his brother- in-law, Rev. Tim Haynes, and Rev. Damron Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019