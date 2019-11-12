Home

Donald Haynes Obituary
DONALD HAYNES, 87, of Charleston, died after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian of whom he was married too for 63 years. He was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 6 sisters. Donald served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was drafted his senior year in high school in 1952 by the U.S Air Force. His mother walked on his behalf to receive his high school diploma. She received a standing ovation. Donald loved sports and was a proud WVU fan.
He is survived by his sister Sadie Roush. Donald's surviving children: Donna (John) Thaxton of Charleston, Joni (Mike) Walls of Myrtle Beach S.C, Jeanie Haynes Hamilton of Parkersburg and Donnie (Stacy) Haynes of Sissonville. Grandchildren; April, John, Lena, Shawn, Robbie, Allison, Jaxson and Rylie. Great Grandchildren; Aydan, Adyson, Layla, Graham, Kaylee, Eli, Brooks and Grayson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at Long & Fisher funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Rev Randy Camp will be officiating. Burial to be held at Floral Hills with military rites.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 12, 2019
