DONALD L. GLAZIER, 84, of Dunbar, formerly of South Charleston, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
He was born in Logan County to the late Frank and Erna Ratliff Glazier on January 16, 1935.
Don was a faithful member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #168 AF & AM for over 50 years. He served in the Navy Seabees Reserves for 17 years. He enjoyed watching WVU and Marshall football and basketball games and spending time with family and friends. He was a kind and gentle soul with wholesome values. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by sister, Margaret Glazier McKnight and her husband Bill; brother, Jack Glazier and his wife Kathleen.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis Bryant Glazier; son, Dan (Elsie) Glazier of Rock Hill, SC; daughters, Kim (Mike) Deardorff of Charleston and Pam Glazier of South Charleston; sisters-in-law, Mary (Ira) McCoy of Gandeeville and Mary Bryant of Huntington; grandsons, Michael Glazier of Charlotte, NC, Connor Deardorff of Louisville, KY, and Alex Deardorff of Morgantown; granddaughter, Brooke Deardorff of New Orleans, LA; niece, Susan McKnight (John) Woods of Venice, FL; nephews, Jeff (Michele) Glazier of Peachtree City, GA, and Roby (Leslie) Glazier, of Rochester, NY; other family members, close friends and his wonderful church family. He was truly blessed.
A Service to Honor the Life of Donald Glazier will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November, 9, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston, with Pastor Jamie Strickler officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Family and Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536 or St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314.
Memories of Don may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019