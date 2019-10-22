|
DONALD L. HALL, 93, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on October 16th at Kanawha Place Assisted Living in Charleston. He was born on June 5th, 1926 in Morgantown, WV.
Donald served in the Navy during WW II earning the European and American Theater Ribbons and the Victory Medal.
In 1949, he married his wife Kathryn Trickett Hall who predeceased him in 2006. He was retired from Texaco, Inc. and Evans Lumber Company. While working for Texaco, Inc. Donald was honored with a membership in the "Million Mile Club" signifying over one million miles of truck driving without an accident.
He is predeceased by his mother, Lela Hall and a grandson John P. Locke. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susanne H. Locke and Dr. John R Locke of Greensboro, NC, his son Kevin L. Hall of Scott Depot, grandsons, Dr. Matthew Locke and wife Pam of Pawleys Island SC, Jared L. Hall and Senior Airman Kyle E. Hall, Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque NM, sister-in-law JoAnne T. Rice and husband Warden, Morgantown WV.
His ashes will be interred at Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro NC.
Memorials can be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387 or Heart and Hand House of South Charleston, 212 D. Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019