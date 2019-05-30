|
DONALD LEE MORRIS JR., 60, of Charleston, entered into rest May 17, 2019.
Born April 25, 1959, in Falls View, W.Va., he was the son of the late Donald Lee and Betty L. (Jarrett) Morris. Donald was also preceded in death by his brother, James William Morris.
Donald is survived by sons Donald Richard Morris of San Angelo, Texas, David Joseph Morris of Charleston, Scott Morris of San Angelo, Texas; daughters, Joyce Morris of San Angelo, Texas, and Vanessa Morris of Alexandria, La.; stepson, Billy Wayne Morris; brothers, Vernon Morris of Charleston, George Morris of Hawaii, William "Joe" Morris of Kimberly, Aaron Morris of Charleston; sister, Beatrice G. Morris of Canton, Ohio; and several beloved grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Adonijah, W.Va., with Ministers Earl Elliott and Naaman Moore officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Morris family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019