DONALD LEE TREADWAY, 72 of Charleston, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born July 13, 1947, to the late Jack and Mary (Rutledge) Treadway.
Donald was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having retired after 20 years of service in Medical Discharge. Donald "Two Eagles" was a direct descendant of Chief Cornstalk. He enjoyed cooking and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne, and two brothers, Ronald and Jimmy Treadway.
Surviving are his son, James (Shelly) Treadway of Charleston; granddaughter, Skylar Treadway; niece, Laura Treadway; and nephew, Scott Treadway.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020