|
|
DONALD MARION MALLORY, age 88, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Teays Valley Center.
Don was born June 13, 1931, son of the late Gus and Fleeta Kinder Mallory.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Mallory; daughter-in-law, Sarah Mallory; and brother, Franklin Mallory.
Don was a 1949 graduate of South Charleston High School where throughout his life he supported and attended their athletic events. He was also a member of South Charleston Church of God. He worked many years at WV Tractor and Equipment and was retired from the State of West Virginia.
Don is survived by his wife, Teresa; sons, Don Mallory, his wife Patty, of Columbus, OH, Chuck Mallory, his wife Lisa, of Scott Depot, David Mallory, of Belle, and Doug Mallory, of Garnet, SC; brothers, Dallas Mallory, his wife Louise, of South Charleston, and Roy Mallory, his wife Ann, of South Charleston; and multiple grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Teays Valley Center and of Bellaire at Devonshire, where he was a resident before going to Teays Valley Center, for their exceptional care provided.
A service to Honor the Life of Don will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, with Pastor Jerry Medley officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until service time.
Memories of Don may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020