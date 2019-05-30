|
DONALD NELSON DUNLAP, "Coco," 66, of Sumerco, WV, was born May 30, 1952, and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Dunlap.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Dunlap of McCorkle; sons, Donny (Melody) Dunlap of Alkol and Chris Dunlap of Teays Valley; grandchildren, Payton (Reece), Lakynn, Brayden, and Braxton; great - grandchildren Rowan, Berkley and Delaney; brothers, David Dunlap of Ridgeview, Meddie (Patty) of Alum Creek, and Russell Dunlap of McCorkle; sisters, Charlene (Jacky) of McCorkle and Peggy (Jerry) Marker of McCorkle.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco, with Pastor Butch Brogan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the funeral home for services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019