DONALD RAY CARVER, 77, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
He was born to the late Orville and Maude Carver on August 9, 1942. Donnie is a member of the First Baptist Church of Chesapeake, was a disabled miner with Carbon Fuel and U.S. Steel, and was a sergeant with the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Vietnam War.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Carver; son, Donald Ray Carver, Jr.; brothers, Jimmy "8 Ball" Carver, Robert "Mutt" Carver, and Frankie Carver; and sister, Helen Jean Smith.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Linda Carver; son, Jeff (Susan) Carver of Cabin Creek; stepson, David (Tresa) Howell of Winifrede; stepdaughter, Debbie Hill of Chesapeake; sister, Barbara Stanley of Pratt; grandchildren, Cody Carver, Jacob Carver, Jessica Crist, Nick (Kayla) Carver, Leslie (Josh) Burford, Jonathan Hill, Erica Howell and Kimberly Howell; and great-grandchildren, Logan Crist, Mason Slack, Audrey Burford, Brenna Burford, Lila Hill and Nash Hill.
Services will be Wednesday, September 18 at 1 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Pastor John Reed officiating. Friends may visit Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019