DONALD RAY GILLISPIE, 80, of St. Albans, WV, formerly of Hurricane, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Essie Gillispie, and brother, Ralph Gillispie.
Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Sue Gillispie; his loving children, Theresa (Ed) Tolley, Tammy (Brad) Tyler and Aaron (Amy) Gillispie; grandchildren, Chris McCallister, Tyler Tolley, Rachel Torman, Emily Tyler, Colton Gillispie; and two great-grandsons. Also by his sister, Myrtle Loudermilk; twin brother, David Gillispie; and many other loving family members. A Celebration of Donald's life will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Pastors Greg Markins and Larry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's UMC.
Cooke Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements. You may send e-mail condolences to www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019