Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gillispie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Gillispie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray Gillispie Obituary
DONALD RAY GILLISPIE, 80, of St. Albans, WV, formerly of Hurricane, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Essie Gillispie, and brother, Ralph Gillispie.
Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Sue Gillispie; his loving children, Theresa (Ed) Tolley, Tammy (Brad) Tyler and Aaron (Amy) Gillispie; grandchildren, Chris McCallister, Tyler Tolley, Rachel Torman, Emily Tyler, Colton Gillispie; and two great-grandsons. Also by his sister, Myrtle Loudermilk; twin brother, David Gillispie; and many other loving family members. A Celebration of Donald's life will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Pastors Greg Markins and Larry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's UMC.
Cooke Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements. You may send e-mail condolences to www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -