|
|
DONALD RAY GRAY, 87, of Wallback, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Clay County, W.Va., in 1932, to the late Shannon and Marie Gray. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Auddis (Bum) and Lloyd Gray.
Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Helen Gray; daughters, Teresa (Robbie) McDivitt and Lisha (Robert) Adkins; grandchildren, Angel McDivitt and Elijah Adkins; sisters, Wanda Chambers and Mary Lou Clark; and hunting buddies / nephews, Jimmy and Shannon Lee Clark.
Donald was a Christian who loved Jesus, his family, and his "A #1" dog, Poochie. He was also an avid Mountaineer fan and a lover of bluegrass gospel music.
A United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, he worked for FMC for a number of years and retired from DOH.
Don will be dearly missed and memories of him will be forever cherished.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members only. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, as soon as the Pandemic subsides.
. . . The Clock of life is wound but once, and no man has the power
to tell just when the hands will stop at late or early hour.
To lose one's wealth is sad indeed, to lose one's health is more.
To lose one's soul is such a loss that no one can restore.
Author Unknown . . . Jesus saith unto him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father but by me."
John 14:6 Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020