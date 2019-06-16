

DONALD RAY YOUNG, 78, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2019, peacefully, in his home surrounded by family and friends.

He was born to parents, George H. Young and Freda Clendenin Young, on November 7, 1942, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. He spent a great deal of his life in Kanawha County, graduating from East Bank High School in 1960. Don graduated from Manchester Community College with an Associates Degree and received a Bachelor's and Master's of Business Administration from the University of Hartford.

Don was married to Brenda Macleery Young in 1960 and recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. and Freda Young, and sister, Blenda White.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; daughter, Natrisha Hoop; sons, Christopher Young, Christopher Myska, and Edward Myska; siblings, Betty Wilson, George W. Young, Nancy Billanti, and James Young, as well as several grandchildren.

Donald served his country as an Aircraft Mechanic, honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1965. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Hartford Steam Boiler in Hartford, Connecticut, for 36 years and retired as the Vice President of Risk Management. Throughout his life, he enjoyed all things on and around the water, as well as several different sports. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and following his move to Florida, spent a lot of his free time fishing in the Gulf of Mexico with family. With an avid love of golf he shared with his son, was able to golf on courses all over the world including the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Donald's name to Covenant Care, 5041 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32504 or (www.choosecovenant.org).