Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hartwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Rexford Hartwell


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Rexford Hartwell Obituary

DONALD REXFORD HARTWELL, age 84, of Powellton, died September 22, 2018.
He was born March 23, 1935, in Powellton, and was the son of the late William and Georgia Eades Hartwell. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Clark "Jake" Hartwell.
Surviving is his wife, Margaret Comer Hartwell; daughter, Kimberly Hartwell of Powellton; granddaughter, Heather Pettry of Powellton; great - grandchildren, Alex, Landon, Elijah and Serenity.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now