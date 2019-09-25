|
|
DONALD REXFORD HARTWELL, age 84, of Powellton, died September 22, 2018.
He was born March 23, 1935, in Powellton, and was the son of the late William and Georgia Eades Hartwell. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Clark "Jake" Hartwell.
Surviving is his wife, Margaret Comer Hartwell; daughter, Kimberly Hartwell of Powellton; granddaughter, Heather Pettry of Powellton; great - grandchildren, Alex, Landon, Elijah and Serenity.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019