DONALD ROBERT FIELDS, 83, of Maricopa, AZ, formerly of Charleston, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley-Dobson House, Chandler, AZ.
He was born in Charleston to the late Okey and Dille Price Fields. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Fields, and brothers, Okey Fields, Jr. and Freddie Paul Fields.
Don retired from Union Carbide Corporation as a Master Technician.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Samms Fields; son, Gregory Fields and wife Sherry Fields of Charleston; granddaughter, Cassie Wilson and husband Jay of Austin, TX; step-children, Tim Spaulding of Escondido, CA, and children Sydney, Sophie and Connor; Tina DeVine of Midland, MI, her husband Dan and children Danielle and Sam; Lisa Jeffrey of Wilmington, NC; April Squire of Maricopa, AZ, her husband Chris and children Ashley and Rebecca; David Spaulding of Dallas, TX, his wife Laura and son Alex, mother-in-law Marilyn Mason of Charleston; three Mason sisters-in-law and their families, who are left to cherish the memory of a great friend and help in time of need.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Jim Dennis officiating. Burial will in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020