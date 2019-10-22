|
DONALD LEE YOUNG, Jr., 62, of South Charleston, son of the late Donald and Peggy Young, died September 22, 2019 at home. He retired from the US Navy with 20 years of service and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #3466 where he was past commander, and was a member of the American Legion #94. Donald also served as the past Adjutant/Quartermaster for the WV VFW and had served in Operation Desert Storm having been deployed on the USS Midway and the USS Boxer. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School where he enjoyed playing trumpet in the marching band.
Surviving, wife of 36 years, Cecilia; sisters, Judy Judy, Joy Porter, Carla Reese; sister-in-law, Aurora Ellis; nieces, Rachel Tincher, Paige Woods, Jordyn Reese; nephews, Andrew Judy, Gabriel Porter, George Ellis, Gerald Ellis, Grant Ellis.
Service will be 12 noon, Friday October 25, 2019, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran Cemetery, Dunbar. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019