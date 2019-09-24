|
DONIE DOTSON PRICE, 92, of Price Hill was born April 21, 1927 and passed away September 22, 2019.
She is survived by daughters, Wilma Bennett (John Robinette) and Pat Stollings (Virgil); grandchildren, Tammy Prince (Steve), Luther Bennett Jr., Anna Schultz (Richie); great-granddaughter, Alia Schultz; and four step grandsons.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at Price Cemetery, Danville with David May and Richie Schultz officiating.
Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home in Danville. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019