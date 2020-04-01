|
|
DONNA F. EDWARDS, a long time resident of the Davis Creek area, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Genesis Dunbar Health Center. She was born July 26, 1944, in Kanawha County, a daughter to the late Jessi and Macel Hoffman.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Edwards; both parents, several brothers and a sister.
She enjoyed shopping, trying new recipes, and having her home filled with family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Stacy Ratliff of Charleston, Lisa (Tom) Rogers of St. Albans, and Driana Burns of Nitro. She was a proud Grandmother to Sabrina Ray, Courtney and Chase Rogers, Taylor Nida, and Brent Lacy. Great - Grandmother to Tyler, Abby, Landon, Layla, Kyliana, Kamilla, and Tobias. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Donna's request, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to contribute to the Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020