Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna F. Edwards


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna F. Edwards Obituary
DONNA F. EDWARDS, a long time resident of the Davis Creek area, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Genesis Dunbar Health Center. She was born July 26, 1944, in Kanawha County, a daughter to the late Jessi and Macel Hoffman.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Edwards; both parents, several brothers and a sister.
She enjoyed shopping, trying new recipes, and having her home filled with family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Stacy Ratliff of Charleston, Lisa (Tom) Rogers of St. Albans, and Driana Burns of Nitro. She was a proud Grandmother to Sabrina Ray, Courtney and Chase Rogers, Taylor Nida, and Brent Lacy. Great - Grandmother to Tyler, Abby, Landon, Layla, Kyliana, Kamilla, and Tobias. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Donna's request, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to contribute to the Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries