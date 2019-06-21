Home

Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Donna Faye Hodge

Donna Faye Hodge Obituary

DONNA FAYE HODGE, 63, of Chelyan, died June 19, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a 1973 graduate of East Bank High School and was a former employee of The Diamond Department Store, Charleston, and K-Mart in Kanawha City. She was a loving wife.
She was preceded in death by parents: Donald and Wilma Hemmings Rice.
Surviving are husband of 44 years: Gary Wayne Hodge of Chelyan; brother-in-law: Rex (Shirley) Hodge of Michigan; nieces: Beth (Mark) Wood of Kimberly, Kristy (Chad) Nelson of Bloomingrose, Amy (Jacob) Taylor of Diamond, Tara Neal of Charleston; nephew: Greg Hodge of Sissonville; five great nieces; six great nephews; one great great niece; and nine OOPS sisters.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Rev. Stan Holmes officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019
