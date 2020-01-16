|
DONNA GAYLE BURNS SPENCER, age 65, of Alderson, passed away January 12, 2020, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea, following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. January 17 at the Alderson Church of the Nazarene, Muddy Creek Mountain, Alderson. Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. January 17 at the Church. In keeping with Ms. Spencer's wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020