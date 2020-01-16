Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lobban Funeral Home
205 S Monroe St
Alderson, WV 24910
(304) 445-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Gayle Burns Spencer

Send Flowers
Donna Gayle Burns Spencer Obituary
DONNA GAYLE BURNS SPENCER, age 65, of Alderson, passed away January 12, 2020, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea, following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. January 17 at the Alderson Church of the Nazarene, Muddy Creek Mountain, Alderson. Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. January 17 at the Church. In keeping with Ms. Spencer's wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -