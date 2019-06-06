

DONNA LOU HUFFMAN, 85, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Donna worked at WVU Medical Center in the 1960's while raising her youngest children, and later retired from Marshall University Graduate College in the Psychology Department. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, in Elkview. Donna attended Morris Harvey College, in Charleston and was a 1952 graduate of Elkview High School, where she was a cheerleader. She sang with the Sweet Adelines Singers for 25 years, and also sang with the Pennies From Heaven Quartet. Donna was an avid WVU football and basketball fan. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing sports.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Ellison Moore and Ruth Virginia Shaffer Moore; siblings, James Moore, Gary Moore and Joyce Beckner; grandchild, Joseph Clay Huffman; and great grandchild, Eva Christine Huffman.

Donna is survived by her children, Tim Huffman (Kathi) of Charleston, Diana Gustin (Jon), of Norris, Tenn., Jay Huffman (Kim) of Elkview, and Dawn Page (Paul) of Charleston; sister, Linda Bennett (Jim) of Calabash, N.C.; and seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will be the Shaffer Cemetery, in Leatherwood.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Donna's memory to the WVU Medicine Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute through West Virginia University Foundation, One Waterfront Place, P. O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650. Online donations can be made at www.give.wvu.edu

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019