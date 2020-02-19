Home

Donna Linville
Donna Jeanne (Asbury) Linville

Donna Jeanne (Asbury) Linville Obituary

DONNA JEANNE (ASBURY) LINVILLE, 77, of Dade City, Florida, went to her heavenly home on February 4, 2020. She was surrounded by her beloved husband of 38 years, Kenneth Linville, and her two daughters, Debbie Summers of Charleston, West Virginia, and Dee Moore of St. Albans, West Virginia.
In addition to her husband and two daughters, Donna is also survived by her daughter, Kendra McKenzie (Kenny) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; sons, Jeff Linville (Missy) of Dayton, Ohio, and Chuck Linville (Suzy) of Columbus, Ohio; sons-in-law, Scott Summers and Scott Moore; brothers, Mike Asbury (Mary) and Ronald Asbury; sister, Gerri Rouse (John); 12 grandchildren and 13 great - grandchildren; and her beloved furbaby, Sloan.
Donna was a graduate of Charleston High School, attended Morris Harvey College and was one of the first female Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. She retired from Union Carbide Corporation.
A life-long Christian, Donna was actively involved in several churches, including Mount Vernon Nazarene Church in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Temple Baptist Church in Dade City, Florida. She especially loved her work with the children's ministries and shared her love and joyous spirit with everyone in her life.
Donna's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of her special friends who filled her life with love and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Donna's memory to a children's ministry of your choice or Hospice.
Celebrations of Donna's life will be held at future dates in Florida and West Virginia or Ohio.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -