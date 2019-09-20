|
DONNA KAY FIZER, 75, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 18, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
She was born in Charleston and was the daughter of the late Cebert and Amma Pauley.
Donna was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Jo Fizer; and sisters, Wilma Soward, Allie Mollihan, and Shelby McCormick.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a 1961 graduate of Washington District High School and graduate of Center College of Charleston. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, and worked in the nursery caring for children.
She really liked to garden and care for flowers. Donna loved her family. She always enjoyed traveling to support her children and grandchildren's games, whether it was football, baseball, softball, and lacrosse.
She is survived by her caring husband of 54 years, Walter "Joe" Fizer; sons, Todd (Rhonda) Fizer, Anthony (Jennifer) Fizer, and Timothy (April) Fizer; brother, Cebert Pauley Jr.; sister, Wanda Gillispie; grandchildren, Tina, Tyler, Connor, Alyssa, and Cortney; great - grandchildren, Hunter, Shooter, and Pistol; and a very special niece, Vicki Titcher.
A service will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019