DONNA LOUISE (RATHBONE) COX, 87, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on August 31, 2019.
She was born April 21, 1932, in Palestine, Wirt County, West Virginia, to the late Vivian R. Rathbone and Icie Williamson Rathbone.
Donna was a graduate of Wirt County High School. After graduation, she moved to Spencer, West Virginia, where she began her employment with C&P Telephone Company. She completed her employment with the telephone company in Charleston, West Virginia, with 42 years of service. Following her retirement, she continued working in her family's business, Tom's Super Value, where she loved serving her community alongside her family.
Donna faithfully attended the First Baptist Church of Chesapeake where she served her Lord and shared her love of music by singing in the choir.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian R. and Icie Rathbone, and her siblings, Glenwood Rathbone, Wallace Rathbone, Betty Mae Chalfant, Marlin Rathbone, and Robert Rathbone.
Left to cherish Donna's memory are her husband of 59 years, D.L. "Sonny" Cox; daughter, Krista Cox; granddaughter, Ginny Milsap; nephews, John and Charles (Robin) Chalfant; and special friends, Bo (Deena) Milsap.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice Care of Charleston, and caregivers, Ashley Casto, Edie Saunders, and Michelle Shamblin.
Funeral services will be conducted at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, West Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, with Reverend Don Toler officiating. Burial will follow at Gandeeville Cemetery, in Gandeeville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at the Pryor Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019