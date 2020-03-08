|
DONNA MAE (JOHNSON) McCOY, 75, of Mammoth, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division after a long illness.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Mammoth Advent Christian Church and also attended Elk Valley Advent Christian Church. Donna Mae was a homemaker, former employee of Cecil I. Walker Machinery and Valley Camp Coal Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Lillian Johnson; brothers, Gene Garten, Charles Garten and Frank Garten; and son, Larry Wayne McCoy.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry W. McCoy of Mammoth; daughter, Pam (McCoy) and husband Jerry Booth; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Booth and Britney Nicole Booth, of Mammoth; great - grandchildren, Anneliese Booth and Atlas Kiser; brothers, Cecil Harlan and Ricky Lee Johnson of Mammoth, Paul Roger Johnson of Mt. Hope; sisters, Rosa Lee Garten of Mammoth and Thelma Lou 'Sue' Boyd of Cedar Grove; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Britney Nichole Booth for her care of her grandmother during her illness.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the McCoy family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020