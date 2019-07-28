Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
For more information about
Donna Tucker
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home Chapel
600 Old Fort St
Cedar Grove, WV
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home Chapel
600 Old Fort St
Cedar Grove, WV
Donna Mae Tucker Obituary
DONNA MAE JONES TUCKER, 91, of Glasgow passed away on July 26, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lester and Frona Jones; her husband, P. F. 'Peck' Tucker; brothers Adrian and T.J.; son in law, Larry Linville.
She is survived by brother, Cecil Jones; children, Peggy Linville of Glasgow, Ronnie Tucker (Tammy) of Hurricane Creek, and Kelli Williams (Phillip) of Evans; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove.
Services will be Tuesday, July 30th at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. David Bowen officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Tucker family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019
