Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Sue Fish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Sue Fish Obituary

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, the soul of DONNA SUE FISH escaped the bonds of this earthly flesh to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior until the day of His glorious resurrection.
Donna was born September 1954, the fourth of six children to the late Carl E. and Wanda M. (Woods) Lytle. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Carl Daniel (Danny) Fish.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kyle Fish (Skylar); her siblings, Pamela Nichols (Chuck), Debbie Foster (Jerry), Michael Lytle (Judy), Frank Lytle (Janice), and David Lytle (Patty); many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and numerous other family members and friends.
Donna's laugh, jovial personality and frequent antics will be missed but never forgotten.
Per her request, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Cabell-Huntington Hospital for the special care given Donna during her stay there and for the consideration and courtesy extended to family members during that time.
Memories of Donna may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -