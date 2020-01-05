|
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, the soul of DONNA SUE FISH escaped the bonds of this earthly flesh to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior until the day of His glorious resurrection.
Donna was born September 1954, the fourth of six children to the late Carl E. and Wanda M. (Woods) Lytle. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Carl Daniel (Danny) Fish.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kyle Fish (Skylar); her siblings, Pamela Nichols (Chuck), Debbie Foster (Jerry), Michael Lytle (Judy), Frank Lytle (Janice), and David Lytle (Patty); many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and numerous other family members and friends.
Donna's laugh, jovial personality and frequent antics will be missed but never forgotten.
Per her request, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Cabell-Huntington Hospital for the special care given Donna during her stay there and for the consideration and courtesy extended to family members during that time.
Memories of Donna may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020