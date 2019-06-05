

DONNA JEAN BAYS TARASAVAGE, age 55, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Providence Hospital, in Mobile, Alabama, after an extended illness.

Donna was born on January 22, 1964, in Charleston, daughter of Donald "Pete" and the late Nola Bays. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Vikki Bays and her younger brother, Donald Bays II.

She graduated from George Washington High School in 1981, where she played clarinet in the marching band. She is a 1986 alumna of West Virginia University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in elementary education. After graduation, she returned to Charleston, working at the Charleston House before working for the Charleston Visitors and Convention Bureau. A long career in sales and marketing followed, which allowed her to travel all over the nation.

Donna never met a stranger, and her warm and generous personality brought joy to all who knew her. She loved to cook and garden, sharing the products of both among her family and friends. She loved warm climates and was a long-time resident of Mobile, Alabama, where she was the Director of Sales of Home2 Suites by Hilton.

Donna is survived by her father, Donald "Pete" Bays of Charleston; her sister, Kathy Bays of Beaufort, S.C.; and Kathy's children, John R. "Jake" Supino of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Julia Supino of Fort Collins, Colo.; her nieces, Casey and Carlie Eden of Charleston; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service to honor the life of Donna will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Toler officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or www.LLS/LLS/Donate

