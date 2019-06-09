|
DONNIE MARIE (ARBOGAST) EVANS, entered into rest Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born November 25, 1919, in Clay County, she was the daughter of the late Nicodemus and Lottie Clark Evans.
In addition to her parents, Donnie was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Evans; sons, James and Herbert Evans; daughter, Patricia Evans; and by brothers, Harry and Buck Arbogast, and a sister, Phyllis.
She is survived by a daughter, Jo Ann Moore of Lizemores; a brother, Ray Arbogast, of Kent, Ohio; a sister, Sarah Montignoy of Ravenna, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Clay, W.Va. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Fola.
Friends may gather with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
