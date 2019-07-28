|
|
DORCAS DELL FERRELL, daughter of Ernest Eugene (John) and Hazel Ione (Tootsie) (McClanahan) Ferrell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 25, 2019. She was born September 4, 1952, in Charleston, West Virginia.
She was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County. She graduated from DuPont High School and Concord College. She retired from K-Mart. She attended Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as the Seekers Sunday School class secretary and treasurer, and served on the Friendship Committee.
Dorcas was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord and served Him unselfishly. She loved boating, doing yard work, sitting by the fire, watching TCM movies (especially Bette Davis) and spending time on her deck, listening to the fountain and as she put it, "watching the grass grow".
She is survived by her sister Charlene (Jim) Horne, twin brother Dennis Dale Ferrell, brother Ernest (Tinker) Ferrell Jr. (Marilynn), nieces Amelia Knisely (Sean), Kelly Rose (George), nephews Eric (Julie) Horne, Brock Horne, and Stephen Ferrell, great nieces Lucy and Sally Rose, and Pepper Knisely, and her lifetime, special friends, Karan Arnold and Carol Thom.
Service arrangements will be forthcoming.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019