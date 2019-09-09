|
DORCAS PHALEN WALKER, 83, of Morgantown, WV, and Huntersville, NC, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.
She was born in Gordon, WV, (Logan Co.) on February 2, 1936, a daughter of the late Wallace V. Watson and Mondaine McCallister Mollahan.
Dorcas is survived by three children: Charles Lee "Dusty" Phalen Jr. and wife Lee Ann of St. Albans, WV, Michael Wallace "Mick" Phalen and wife Jennifer of Huntersville, NC, and Jill Anne Olexa and husband Eric of Morgantown; brother, Danny Watson and wife Dreama of Cross Lanes, WV; seven grandchildren: Zachary Phalen, Robin Sylvester, Megan Persinger, Michael Phalen, Bethany Phalen, Hannah Roth and Molly Abraham; 12 great - grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gay Watson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Charles L. Phalen; and three siblings: Lowell "Butch" Watson, Patricia Kelley and Loretta Ashby.
Dorcas was a graduate of St. Albans High School. Dorcas worked a variety of jobs in Charleston and Clarksburg, which included time at Haddads, as a Realtor, co-owner and operator of a T & L Hotdogs franchise, and as a bereavement coordinator for Peoples Hospice. She was a devout Christian and was very involved in the Family Worship Center in Lakeland, FL, where she served as a coordinator for seniors and previously with Faith Fellowship Church in Clarksburg when she resided there. Dorcas was known for her outgoing personality, her wit, her fashion sense and her willingness to speak her mind. Always the social butterfly, she belonged to the Women's Club at St. Albans, sang in the church choir, and she loved mingling with her friends at Harmony Independent Living in Morgantown.
Family and friends will be received at the Davis-Weaver Funeral Home, 329 E. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV, on Tuesday, September 10, from 12 noon until the service time at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences, www. davisweaverfuneralhome. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 9, 2019