Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorean Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorean Virginia Fields Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorean Virginia Fields Anderson Obituary

DOREAN VIRGINIA (FIELDS) ANDERSON, 88, of Kenna passed away Wednesday, 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 28, 1931, a daughter of the late William B. and Corda Belle Fields of Statts Mill, WV.
She married Johnnie C. Anderson on August 19, 1946, and had been married 55 years before his death on March 16, 2002.
Dorean worked at the Big R Market in Ripley for 23 years and was known to most as "the hotdog lady." She loved working at the Big R and meeting the numerous people that came in on Fridays and Saturdays to order hotdogs. She attended Plainview Baptist Church and loved her church family so much.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Dortholeen Raines and Maudeleen Meadows, grandchildren Tara Anderson and Renea Casto Parsons, and great-grandchildren Dominic and Brayleigh Parsons.
Her life continues to be remembered, cherished, and celebrated by her children, Rondus (Priscilla) Anderson, Deloris (Shorty) Casto, Betty Jo (Jim) Scarberry, Lymon (Robin) Anderson, all of Kenna, and Rondal(Beth) Anderson of Summersville; sisters, Geneva Snyder of Ripley; and brother, Delmas (Carolyn) Fields of Statts Mill. She also cherished her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank special caregivers Kim White, Karen Thomas, and Janice Abels.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Anderson Family Cemetery at Kenna.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now