

DOREAN VIRGINIA (FIELDS) ANDERSON, 88, of Kenna passed away Wednesday, 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 28, 1931, a daughter of the late William B. and Corda Belle Fields of Statts Mill, WV.

She married Johnnie C. Anderson on August 19, 1946, and had been married 55 years before his death on March 16, 2002.

Dorean worked at the Big R Market in Ripley for 23 years and was known to most as "the hotdog lady." She loved working at the Big R and meeting the numerous people that came in on Fridays and Saturdays to order hotdogs. She attended Plainview Baptist Church and loved her church family so much.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Dortholeen Raines and Maudeleen Meadows, grandchildren Tara Anderson and Renea Casto Parsons, and great-grandchildren Dominic and Brayleigh Parsons.

Her life continues to be remembered, cherished, and celebrated by her children, Rondus (Priscilla) Anderson, Deloris (Shorty) Casto, Betty Jo (Jim) Scarberry, Lymon (Robin) Anderson, all of Kenna, and Rondal(Beth) Anderson of Summersville; sisters, Geneva Snyder of Ripley; and brother, Delmas (Carolyn) Fields of Statts Mill. She also cherished her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank special caregivers Kim White, Karen Thomas, and Janice Abels.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Anderson Family Cemetery at Kenna.

Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019