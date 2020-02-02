|
|
DORIS A. PENCE, 83, of Dunbar, passed away, January 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "K.R." Pence.
Doris was retired from Ames Department Store and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, and great-great- grandmother.
She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Sheryl (Donald) Rippetoe, Andrea (Charles) Reasinger, Diana (James) Dunbar; son, Kenneth Steven Pence; sister, Wanda Uncapher; seven grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and one great -great-grandchild.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at the Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gandeeville Cemetery, Gandeeville.
Family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020