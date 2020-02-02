Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elk Funeral Home Inc
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-3311
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elk Funeral Home Inc
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Elk Funeral Home Inc
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Pence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Pence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris A. Pence Obituary
DORIS A. PENCE, 83, of Dunbar, passed away, January 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "K.R." Pence.
Doris was retired from Ames Department Store and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, and great-great- grandmother.
She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Sheryl (Donald) Rippetoe, Andrea (Charles) Reasinger, Diana (James) Dunbar; son, Kenneth Steven Pence; sister, Wanda Uncapher; seven grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and one great -great-grandchild.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at the Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gandeeville Cemetery, Gandeeville.
Family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pence Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -