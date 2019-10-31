|
DORIS ANN ASBURY, 75, of Liberty, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at O.S.U. Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, following a short illness.
She was a Christian and a member of Emma Chapel Church. She was a retiree of the Putnam County Board of Education, with many years of service. Doris was a dedicated volunteer with the Liberty Lion's Club, and the Putnam Soil Conservation District. She was an avid gardener, and also loved to sing and play the guitar. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, and was very active in her grandchildren's life.
Born April 15, 1944, in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Owen R. Jones and Erna Mae Miller Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Carroll Jones and David Jones.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Ray Asbury; daughters, Michelle Rae McCallister of Scott Depot, and Rachelle Anne (Vince) Hill of Jackson, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler McCallister of Dunbar, Isaac McCallister of Barboursville, and Owen Hill and Savannah Hill, both of Jackson, Ohio; brother, Mike Jones; sisters, Belinda Withrow, Joyce Ashby, and Sue Fleming, as well as extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Emma Chapel Church, Liberty, with Pastor Jerry Bonnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Emma Chapel Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Emma Chapel Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019