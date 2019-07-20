

DORIS J. McBRAYER, age 90, born February 11, 1929, of Scott Depot passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by family at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, due to complications from a fall in her home.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. McBrayer; mother, Gracie Hoover Bailey; father, Arvin I. Bailey; brother, Samuel Bailey; and sister, Phyllis Coleman.

She is survived by sons, Chuck (Pam) McBrayer of Ripley, Dee (Bob) McBrayer of Scott Depot, and daughter, Renay (Randy) Jarrell of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Amy (Vance) Fitzsimmons of Ripley, Jessica McBrayer Comer of Charleston, Becca (Nick) Burdette of Hurricane, LD (Chelsea Bailey) McBrayer of Scott Depot, Adam (Emily) Jarrell of Scott Depot, and Jeremy (Rachel) Jarrell of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Karly (Brandon) Cunningham of Ripley, Luke Fitzsimmons of Ripley, Isaac Comer of Charleston, Henry and Gracie Burdette of Hurricane, and Aubree Holt of Red House; great-great-grandchildren, Elijah and Eden Cunningham of Ripley.

Doris was a homemaker, until her children were older, then went to work for Sears. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with the Ina Webb Club and G&L bus tours. She enjoyed teaching water aerobics classes, and bowling. Family was most important to her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and hearing about their new adventures.

Additionally, and most importantly, she was the spiritual matriarch for her family. She was a Christian her entire life and a pillar of the church. She sang alto for a gospel group, the Joy Bells, for many years. She became a faithful supporter of televangelism once she could no longer attend church due to her health.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Chapman Funeral Home-Teays Valley Road on Sunday, July 21. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., with funeral following immediately. Entombment will be in Tyler Mountain memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 20 to July 22, 2019