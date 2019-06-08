

DORIS JANE "GRANNY" (SCHOOLCRAFT) PARSONS, 82, of Dunbar, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She suffered with vascular dementia for about six years.

She was born December, 11 1936, to the late Elmer and Bonnie (Humphreys) Jones in Clendenin.

Jane attended Clendenin High School until moving in her senior year and graduating from Dunbar High School in 1955. She loved people, cooking, gardening, crafts, yard sales, cats and dogs, collecting pitchers and especially her family.

Jane had worked with the group in Winfield, also at the Winfield courthouse. She was a faithful member of Dunbar Church of God where she was very active with the women's group.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sankey Parsons, and her brother, Charles "Ed" Jones.

Jane is survived by her children, Jeff (Debby) Schoolcraft of Cleveland, Jill (Mark) Drumheller of St. Albans, Joetta (Rex) Edmonds of Slippery Rock, Pa., and Jerry (Rita) Schoolcraft of South Charleston; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeremy) Nicholson, Tina (Marcus) Gibbs, Todd Schoolcraft, Daniel (Rosann) Edmonds, Jacob Edmonds, Justin (Liz) Schoolcraft, Jesse Drumheller and Jenny Schoolcraft; great - grandchildren, Sarah Nicholson, James and Klara Edmonds, and Kaylan Drumheller; step-children, Sankey (Joan) Parsons of Proctorville, Ohio, Jack (Laura) Parsons of South Charleston, Gary (Carol) Parsons of Hickory, N.C., Larry (Josephine) Parsons of Houston, Texas, Tommy (Harriette) Parsons of Sarasota, Fla., and their families; sister, Jeannie (Don) Burton of Hillsboro, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Jones of College Station, Texas.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with the Rev. Larry McCallister officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019