Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jane Schoolcraft Parsons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Jane Schoolcraft Parsons Obituary

DORIS JANE "GRANNY" (SCHOOLCRAFT) PARSONS, 82, of Dunbar, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She suffered with vascular dementia for about six years.
She was born December, 11 1936, to the late Elmer and Bonnie (Humphreys) Jones in Clendenin.
Jane attended Clendenin High School until moving in her senior year and graduating from Dunbar High School in 1955. She loved people, cooking, gardening, crafts, yard sales, cats and dogs, collecting pitchers and especially her family.
Jane had worked with the group in Winfield, also at the Winfield courthouse. She was a faithful member of Dunbar Church of God where she was very active with the women's group.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sankey Parsons, and her brother, Charles "Ed" Jones.
Jane is survived by her children, Jeff (Debby) Schoolcraft of Cleveland, Jill (Mark) Drumheller of St. Albans, Joetta (Rex) Edmonds of Slippery Rock, Pa., and Jerry (Rita) Schoolcraft of South Charleston; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeremy) Nicholson, Tina (Marcus) Gibbs, Todd Schoolcraft, Daniel (Rosann) Edmonds, Jacob Edmonds, Justin (Liz) Schoolcraft, Jesse Drumheller and Jenny Schoolcraft; great - grandchildren, Sarah Nicholson, James and Klara Edmonds, and Kaylan Drumheller; step-children, Sankey (Joan) Parsons of Proctorville, Ohio, Jack (Laura) Parsons of South Charleston, Gary (Carol) Parsons of Hickory, N.C., Larry (Josephine) Parsons of Houston, Texas, Tommy (Harriette) Parsons of Sarasota, Fla., and their families; sister, Jeannie (Don) Burton of Hillsboro, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Jones of College Station, Texas.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with the Rev. Larry McCallister officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now