DORIS JEAN BROWNING, 87, of Hurricane, passed away October 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born December 2, 1931, in St. Albans, Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilmer L. "Bill" Browning; parents, Harvey and Lela Johnson; and siblings, Juanita Pierce, Hersel Johnson and Bobby Johnson.
Doris loved life, she had a young spirit and was happy to be where her kids were having fun, living life to the fullest. She was a school bus driver, and the children she took care of each day where just like her own. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved every part of it, especially the decorating. Doris' family and faith were the most important things to her. Her love of Jesus shown through every part of her life. We will miss you Mom, but we know you're reunited with Dad in Heaven with Jesus. We love you forever and will see you soon.
She is survived by her children, Billy Browning and his wife Karen, Angela Woodall, Deanna Hartman, and Susanne Null and her husband Dennis "Chum". She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt and Rev. Larry Hammett officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Doris by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Browning Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019