DORIS JEAN NEWSOM, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 1, 2020.
She was born at Eunice, W.Va., on July 18, 1936, daughter of the late Howard Virgil Lee and Mamie Frances Lares Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Douglas Newsom; daughter, Suzanne Annette Mehmel; and brother, Leonard David Lee.
She was a homemaker and a caretaker. She enjoyed reading, cooking and being with family. She was a member of Barrett Nazarene Church.
She is survived by sisters, Betty Stewart of Wharton, W.Va., and Vicki Hall of Waiteville, W.Va.; five grandchildren; eight great - grandchildren; six nieces and two nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with the Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020