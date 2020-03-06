Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV
View Map

Doris Jean Newsom


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Jean Newsom Obituary
DORIS JEAN NEWSOM, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 1, 2020.
She was born at Eunice, W.Va., on July 18, 1936, daughter of the late Howard Virgil Lee and Mamie Frances Lares Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Douglas Newsom; daughter, Suzanne Annette Mehmel; and brother, Leonard David Lee.
She was a homemaker and a caretaker. She enjoyed reading, cooking and being with family. She was a member of Barrett Nazarene Church.
She is survived by sisters, Betty Stewart of Wharton, W.Va., and Vicki Hall of Waiteville, W.Va.; five grandchildren; eight great - grandchildren; six nieces and two nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with the Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -