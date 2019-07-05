DORIS JEAN WEATHERHOLT, 83, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Raleigh General Hospital.

She graduated from Marlinton High School, class of 1954, and she graduated from McMillian School of Nursing, class of 1957.

She was a retired Registered Nurse with 45 years nursing experiences at BARH - Beckley and Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Marlinton.

Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church of Huntersville, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and she worked in the gift shop for many years.

She was born April 24, 1936, at Marlinton. She was a daughter of the late Ray and Edna Johnson Weatherholt.

She is survived by twin sister Dotty Kellison of Marlinton, Phyllis Morton and husband Richard of Marietta, Ga., two nieces, four nephews, one great-nephew and one great-great-niece, and one great-great-nephew.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on July 6 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye, W.Va., with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Visitation will be held July 6 at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 150 Duncan Road, Buckeye, WV 24924.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com.