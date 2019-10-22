|
|
DORIS L. BAILEY FLOWERS, 89, of Winfield, passed away on October 17, 2019.
She was born in Dunbar on May 22, 1930 to the late Harry and Maycel Bailey.
Doris worked at Three Ring Circus in Scott Depot.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Flowers; sisters, Ursa, Louise, and Mary; brothers, Danny and Joe.
Doris is survived by her sisters, Virginia Warden and Carol Crow; niece and caregiver, Tina Shaffer; along with many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit from 12 to 1 p.m. at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with a procession to the cemetery leaving the funeral home at 1 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019