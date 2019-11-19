Home

Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-6000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Union Church
Pliny, WV
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Union Church
Pliny, WV
Doris Marie Bowcott Obituary
DORIS MARIE BOWCOTT, 79, of Fraziers Bottom, passed away November 17, 2019, while at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.
She was born December 27, 1939, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Elvin Kelson Holley and Marie Starkey Holley. She was a bank teller for Peoples Bank for over 35 years. She attended Mt. Union Church in Pliny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelson and Marie Starkey Holley; son, John David Bowcott.
She is survived by daughter, Sherri (Chuck) Dillon; daughter - in - law, Alisia (Chuck) Willis; grandchildren, Stephanie Dillon (Ben), Jessie (Sammy Evans), Brittany (Jack) Wilson and Tyler; brother, Gene (Lorene) Holley; five great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, at the Mt. Union Church in Pliny, with Pastor Ronnie Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
