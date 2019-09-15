|
|
DORIS MARIE CHANEY, 72, of Cross Lanes, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home.
She was born August 12, 1947, in Charleston. She was an Elderly Caregiver with Vineyards Personal Care Home and also a private home care provider in the community. She believed friends were family, and family was precious. Doris will be loved and greatly missed by everyone that knew her throughout her life.
Surviving are her children, Donna Ward of Cross Lanes and Tonya Chaney of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Amber Melton of Cross Lanes, Dustin Chaney (Granville) of Nitro, James Romero (Jackie) of Charleston, SC, Katlyn Ward of Cross Lanes and Trey Smith of Poca; great-grandchildren, Jace Tulley, Aiden Romero, Mila Melton and Ava Melton; and many other extended family and friends.
There will be a memorial service held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Ridenour Lake Gazebo, Nitro. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Gazebo.
You may visit Doris' tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family own and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Chaney Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019