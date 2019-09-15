Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ridenour Lake Gazebo
Nitro, WV
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Ridenour Lake Gazebo
Nitro, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Chaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Chaney


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Marie Chaney Obituary

DORIS MARIE CHANEY, 72, of Cross Lanes, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home.
She was born August 12, 1947, in Charleston. She was an Elderly Caregiver with Vineyards Personal Care Home and also a private home care provider in the community. She believed friends were family, and family was precious. Doris will be loved and greatly missed by everyone that knew her throughout her life.
Surviving are her children, Donna Ward of Cross Lanes and Tonya Chaney of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Amber Melton of Cross Lanes, Dustin Chaney (Granville) of Nitro, James Romero (Jackie) of Charleston, SC, Katlyn Ward of Cross Lanes and Trey Smith of Poca; great-grandchildren, Jace Tulley, Aiden Romero, Mila Melton and Ava Melton; and many other extended family and friends.
There will be a memorial service held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Ridenour Lake Gazebo, Nitro. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Gazebo.
You may visit Doris' tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family own and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Chaney Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now