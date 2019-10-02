|
DORIS MERLE WALKER, 91, of Charleston, born on September 18, 1928, to the late Earl and Stella Moore, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Doris was a 1945 graduate of East Bank High School, she was a member of Hanson Chapel, was a devout Christian, and loved cooking and caring for her family anyway she could.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Dennis B. Walkersons; sons, Quentin Walker, Dwaine Walker, Kevin (Tammy) Walker, Keith Walker; and five grandchildren and six great - grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Fish of St. Albans.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Stella Moore, and brother, Ralph Moore.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Ronald Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The family would like to express to the nurses and doctors at Hubbard Hospice House their heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful care given to their loving wife and mother.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019