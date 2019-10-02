Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Merle Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Merle Walker Obituary

DORIS MERLE WALKER, 91, of Charleston, born on September 18, 1928, to the late Earl and Stella Moore, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Doris was a 1945 graduate of East Bank High School, she was a member of Hanson Chapel, was a devout Christian, and loved cooking and caring for her family anyway she could.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Dennis B. Walkersons; sons, Quentin Walker, Dwaine Walker, Kevin (Tammy) Walker, Keith Walker; and five grandchildren and six great - grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Fish of St. Albans.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Stella Moore, and brother, Ralph Moore.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Ronald Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The family would like to express to the nurses and doctors at Hubbard Hospice House their heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful care given to their loving wife and mother.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now