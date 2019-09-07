Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Dunbar
311 16 th Street
Dunbar, WV
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Dunbar
311 16 th Street
Dunbar, WV
View Map
DORIS PARKINS THUMM, 94, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Dunbar, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Morgantown.
She was a graduate and Valedictorian of Dunbar High School, class of 1943. Doris was retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation with 29 years of service. She worked previously at American Viscose Corporation and Abbott Laboratories.
Doris played piano at First Baptist Church of Dunbar for 77 years until September 2016. She was also a great fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dana Thumm; and her sister, Norma Parkins Gainer.
Doris is survived by her sons, Lawrence R. (Marty) "Randy" Thumm, and son Tim of The Villages, Florida, and Gregory A. Thumm of Morgantown; nieces, Karen (Steve) Lubic of Natick, Massachussets, and Linda (Scott) Saacke, and sons of La Grange Park, Illinois.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 9, at First Baptist Church of Dunbar, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Dunbar, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
