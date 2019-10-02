|
|
DORIS RAE (FOGLE) NICHOLAS, 89, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was born on December 22, 1929, in Grantsville, to the late Linn and Nelle Fogle.
Doris has been a member of the Dunbar First Baptist Church since 1965, where she served as a deaconess. Her life was totally devoted to caring for her children and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Nyle Nicholas; daughter, Karen Nicholas Fisher; sister, Eileen George; and great-grandson, Jacob Nicholas.
She is survived by her children, Linda Smyser (Michael) of Aldie, VA, Stephen Nicholas (Starr) of North, VA, and Jeffrey Nicholas (Brenda) of St. Albans; sister, Macel O'Brien of Garland, TX; and she was a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of 26.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar, with Pastor David Kenney officiating. A private family burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Grantsville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019