Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Nicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Rae (Fogle) Nicholas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Rae (Fogle) Nicholas Obituary

DORIS RAE (FOGLE) NICHOLAS, 89, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was born on December 22, 1929, in Grantsville, to the late Linn and Nelle Fogle.
Doris has been a member of the Dunbar First Baptist Church since 1965, where she served as a deaconess. Her life was totally devoted to caring for her children and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Nyle Nicholas; daughter, Karen Nicholas Fisher; sister, Eileen George; and great-grandson, Jacob Nicholas.
She is survived by her children, Linda Smyser (Michael) of Aldie, VA, Stephen Nicholas (Starr) of North, VA, and Jeffrey Nicholas (Brenda) of St. Albans; sister, Macel O'Brien of Garland, TX; and she was a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of 26.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar, with Pastor David Kenney officiating. A private family burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Grantsville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now