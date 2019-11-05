Home

Simons-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12 Railroad Ave
Richwood, WV 26261
(304) 846-2622
Doris Ray Frazer

Doris Ray Frazer Obituary
DORIS RAY FRAZER, 97, best known as "Doc" or DR, was born in Tioga, WV, to the late Herndon and Loretta Cummins Frazer. He was the youngest and last survivor of 10 children. He attended NCHS but graduated from Richwood High School. He worked for the phone company but later joined the Navy. He then joined the US Marines and became a pilot. He was a veteran of both WWII I, and the Korean War. He retired as a Major. He served 7 terms in the House of Delegates representing Nicholas Co., and a couple of terms on the Nicholas County Commission. He owned DR Frazer Insurance Company for many years and retired so he could play golf.
DR loved telling his nieces and nephews his adventures as a pilot and being overseas. Specially telling about flying under the Kanawha River Bridge in Charleston and flying over Tioga and tipping his wings.
He married the love of his life, Lota Carnifax in 1952. They had 59 wonderful years until her death. Lota was an educator and in her spare time made everyone she loved Christmas ornaments each year.
Surviving are the children and grandchildren of his late brothers and sisters: Roy, Clarence, Fred, James, Paul, Zela Frazer Meckes, Marguerite Frazer Weese, Mary Frazer Anderson and Ruth Frazer Greer. Also Lota's nieces and nephews and his wonderful and devoted caregivers. He was so loved by his family and will be terribly missed. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, Walnut Street and Oakford Ave, Richwood, WV.
Services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1 p.m., in Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie Groves. Friends may call Wednesday, November 6, at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV from 12 noon till service time.
Interment will be at Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood.
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 5, 2019
