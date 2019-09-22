|
|
DORMA "BONNIE" PRICE TINNEY, 85, of Summersville, departed this life on September 20, 2019, at Summersville Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Bill and Bessie Hudnall Kidd and was born in Vanetta, a very small coal mining community located in Fayette County, on November 2, 1933. She was a member of the Summersville Baptist Church. Her family came to Nicholas Country in 1940.
Bonnie's first part-time job was at the old City Grill, now known as Fran's Restaurant, located on Main Street. She was employed by Carroll Shoe Company for 15 years as a factory worker, secretary and office supervisor. She retired in 1992 from C.S. Oil Company after eight years of service.
Surviving are her husband, Carl L. Tinney, two sons, Gary (Mary) Price and Darius "Dee" (Anita) Price Jr., one daughter, Terri Price, two loving grandchildren, Arielle Price and Jared Price, and a loving, devoted best friend of 50 years, Sue "Sueky" Bowlin, all of Summersville; and two sisters, Wilma Stephenson of Beech Glen and Wanda (Mel) Horton of Karnak, Ill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Price; two brothers, Wilber "Bill" and Donald Kidd; sister, Betty (Kidd) Thomas; and a dear sister-in-law, Wilda Kidd.
Bonnie enjoyed gardening and canning the fruits of her labor, but her greatest reward was that of being a mother and a grandmother.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 23, in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville, with Pastors Steve Murphy and Delbert Walker officiating.
Bonnie's family would like to thank all of those who cared for her in last few weeks of life, including Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Plateau Medical Center and Summersville Regional Medical Center.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019