Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2111
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorma Tinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorma Price "Bonnie" Tinney


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorma Price "Bonnie" Tinney Obituary
DORMA "BONNIE" PRICE TINNEY, 85, of Summersville, departed this life on September 20, 2019, at Summersville Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Bill and Bessie Hudnall Kidd and was born in Vanetta, a very small coal mining community located in Fayette County, on November 2, 1933. She was a member of the Summersville Baptist Church. Her family came to Nicholas Country in 1940.
Bonnie's first part-time job was at the old City Grill, now known as Fran's Restaurant, located on Main Street. She was employed by Carroll Shoe Company for 15 years as a factory worker, secretary and office supervisor. She retired in 1992 from C.S. Oil Company after eight years of service.
Surviving are her husband, Carl L. Tinney, two sons, Gary (Mary) Price and Darius "Dee" (Anita) Price Jr., one daughter, Terri Price, two loving grandchildren, Arielle Price and Jared Price, and a loving, devoted best friend of 50 years, Sue "Sueky" Bowlin, all of Summersville; and two sisters, Wilma Stephenson of Beech Glen and Wanda (Mel) Horton of Karnak, Ill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Price; two brothers, Wilber "Bill" and Donald Kidd; sister, Betty (Kidd) Thomas; and a dear sister-in-law, Wilda Kidd.
Bonnie enjoyed gardening and canning the fruits of her labor, but her greatest reward was that of being a mother and a grandmother.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 23, in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville, with Pastors Steve Murphy and Delbert Walker officiating.
Bonnie's family would like to thank all of those who cared for her in last few weeks of life, including Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Plateau Medical Center and Summersville Regional Medical Center.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now