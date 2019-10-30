|
DOROTHY A. MEADOWS, 88, of Alkol, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 28, 2019, at home.
She was a member of Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo; siblings, Della Ryan, Mary Frances Antill, Dot Breedlove, Irene McClure, Marie Calhoun, Clarence and Londis McClure.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Art) Taylor, Donna Jill (Mike) Saul, Laura Mallory, and Melissa (Tony) Adkins; sons, Mike (Rena) Meadows, Anthony (Beverly) Meadows, and Andrew (Laura) Meadows; 15 grandchildren, 23 great - grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow at Meadows Family Cemetery in Alkol. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
