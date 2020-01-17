|
DOROTHY ANN KISIDAY, age 84, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa., quietly departed this life Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Ambridge, Pa., on December 30, 1935. She graduated from Ambridge High School in 1954.
Dorothy worked and resided in Dallas, Texas, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She then returned to the Pittsburgh area to continue her career as Executive Administrative Assistant to the Controller for the next 25 years at H J Heinz Company.
Dorothy enjoyed celebrating mass at Saint Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Wexford, Pa. Holidays and family reunions with her nephews and nieces brought great joy to her heart. She will be sadly missed by all at our future family events.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Catherine Kisiday; brothers, George, Andrew, William, John, Paul; and sisters, Betty Kirby and Ann Kellinger.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral mass at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at the Risen Lord Catholic Church in Maysel, W.Va. Interment will follow at Hively Cemetery in Wallback, W.Va.
The family would like to express our thanks for the care provided by the Brookdale Charleston Gardens, Thomas Memorial Hospital and The Hubbard House of Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020