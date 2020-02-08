|
DOROTHY ELIZABETH "DOTTIE" LOONEY, 71, of Cross Lanes, passed away February 6, 2020.
She was born the daughter of the late John and Angela Wojciechowski. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gean Allen Looney, as well as her brother, John; her sister, Joan, and brother, Edward.
Dorothy is survived by a brother, Vincent (Deborah) Wayne; Angela (Richard) Hess; and sisters-in-law, Fran, Mary, and Carol Wojciechowski.
Dorothy was a beloved Auntie and Grandma.
Services will be Monday, February 10, at 10 a.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Visitation times are 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow service in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Online Condolences may be made by visiting www.TylerMountainFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020