Dorothy Ewing Obituary
DOROTHY SMITH ROSEBLOCK OLIVAS GRUBB EWING of Layland passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley surrounded by family and friends. Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801. Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com. Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019
